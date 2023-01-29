Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.63 Million Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 163.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,085 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,527,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,716,000 after buying an additional 70,591 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,185,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,533,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,887,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,023,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after buying an additional 114,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of HE opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.39. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

