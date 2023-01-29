Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of BC stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.92. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $98.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

