Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.74 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 135.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG opened at $167.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $172.01.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.