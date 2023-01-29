Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.77 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

PEAK stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

