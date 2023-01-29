Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 339.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,943 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 1.1 %

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSH. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

