Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.80 Million in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.44% of Computer Programs and Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 3,164.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CPSI. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CPSI opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.07 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.