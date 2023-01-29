Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bill.com Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on BILL. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bill.com from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.14.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $119.91 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

