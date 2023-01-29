Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 23,450 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

