Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $2,109,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $277,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $868,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 38,539 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.5 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $57.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,394 shares of company stock worth $7,621,857 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

