Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Abiomed by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $381.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.06 and a 200 day moving average of $317.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

