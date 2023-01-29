Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

