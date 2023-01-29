Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 2.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 186.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Tesla by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 4,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus dropped their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.57.

TSLA stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.07. The firm has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

