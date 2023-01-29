Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by AF Advisors Inc.

AF Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 193.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.2% of AF Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 582.4% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $177.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.57.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.