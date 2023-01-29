Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Global Equities Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.57.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $177.90 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.