Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $153.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.