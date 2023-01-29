Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.75.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.