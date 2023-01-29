The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 7,433 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Loews by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,223,000 after acquiring an additional 104,904 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 754,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after acquiring an additional 117,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 648,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

L opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

