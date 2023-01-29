The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,499 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Western Union worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Western Union by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 49.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Western Union by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 49,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Western Union by 89.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Insider Activity at Western Union

Western Union Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WU opened at $14.18 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

