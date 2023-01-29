The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Juniper Networks worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 117,617 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 18.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 66.9% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,900.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,186 shares of company stock valued at $945,775 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.