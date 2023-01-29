The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.93 Million Position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of First Community worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in First Community by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in First Community by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. First Community’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

