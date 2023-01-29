The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.02 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GL opened at $119.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.56. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

