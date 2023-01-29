The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.21% of Flushing Financial worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Flushing Financial by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 62,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flushing Financial Stock Down 7.5 %

In related news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,097.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIC stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.70. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Flushing Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

