The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,604,000 after purchasing an additional 300,322 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 380.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 41.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $80.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.60. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.