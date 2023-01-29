The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.43 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 272,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,036,000 after acquiring an additional 881,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,651,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,833,000 after buying an additional 251,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 992,878 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,197 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $41.10.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

