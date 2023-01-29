The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.17% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

GSBC stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $686.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.20. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

In related news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $51,096.24. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,852.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,474 shares of company stock valued at $91,553. Corporate insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

