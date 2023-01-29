The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 10,230 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RRBI. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $2,793,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 43.7% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $365.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $27.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

Red River Bancshares Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

