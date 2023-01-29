The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 34,229 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,229 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of ICL Group worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 325,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 1,482.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ICL Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ICL opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.2435 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

