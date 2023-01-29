The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 46,846 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,846 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.57% of ESSA Bancorp worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ESSA opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESSA. StockNews.com downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ESSA Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

