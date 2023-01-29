The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,236 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.61% of Blue Bird worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 20.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 28.8% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 45,451 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 17.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $466.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.71). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 181.06% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $257.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

