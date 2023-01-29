The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.1% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Argus lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.