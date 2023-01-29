The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,650 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after buying an additional 125,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $259.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.94 and a 200 day moving average of $241.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total value of $1,542,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,940.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total value of $1,542,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,940.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,390 shares of company stock valued at $59,027,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

