The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 93,905 Shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,905 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 41.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in OP Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

OP Bancorp stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.60. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.17 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 31.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ock Hee Kim bought 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $53,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 607,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,987. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Choi acquired 12,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $139,767.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,206,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,410,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ock Hee Kim acquired 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $53,265.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 607,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,987. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,206 shares of company stock valued at $513,465 over the last three months. 22.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.