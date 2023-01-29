The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates Profile

MANH opened at $127.68 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $155.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.53.

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.