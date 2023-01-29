Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.30-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.08 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.30-10.60 EPS.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.35.

TSCO stock opened at $225.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.20 and a 200-day moving average of $205.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

