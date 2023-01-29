TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 52.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $105.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

