Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.59. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 1,491,072 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

