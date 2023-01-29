UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $94.00 target price on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF stock opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average is $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $106.08.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,430,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,430,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Joshua Sosland acquired 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.81 per share, with a total value of $30,474.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,502 shares in the company, valued at $869,670.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,723 shares of company stock worth $306,370 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.