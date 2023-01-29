Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 230.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unilever Trading Down 0.6 %
UL stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $53.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Unilever
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unilever (UL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.