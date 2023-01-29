Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 230.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $53.51.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

