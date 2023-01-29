United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

See Also

