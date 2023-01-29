United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of United Rentals worth $16,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $434.09 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $438.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.22 and a 200-day moving average of $323.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 38.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.82.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

