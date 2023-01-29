Unizen One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $26.82 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unizen has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.00400465 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,580.28 or 0.28109659 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00578103 BTC.

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

