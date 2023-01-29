UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) vs. Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Head to Head Comparison

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) and Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UP Fintech and Northern Star Investment Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Northern Star Investment Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

UP Fintech currently has a consensus price target of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 35.71%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

4.4% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UP Fintech and Northern Star Investment Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $264.49 million 2.44 $14.69 million ($0.07) -59.99 Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A N/A $3.15 million N/A N/A

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Northern Star Investment Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech -3.94% -1.89% -0.25% Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A -113.97% 5.99%

Summary

UP Fintech beats Northern Star Investment Corp. II on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

