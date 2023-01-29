Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $76.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

