VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of VeriSign worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $78,136,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 39.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 19.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,743,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $218.52 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

