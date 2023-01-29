Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE VET opened at $15.48 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $30.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.28.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.40). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $739.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.