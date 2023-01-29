VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158,744 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,233 shares during the period.

VICI stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

