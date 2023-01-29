Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,807 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 45.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 50.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 156,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 52,354 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 102.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WABC. Maxim Group upped their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

