Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.89 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,045 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PG&E by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCG stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

