Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,528 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

J opened at $121.91 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on J shares. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

