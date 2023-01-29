VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSB. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB opened at $55.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $6.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

